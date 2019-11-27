Manchester United jumps as peer Manchester City sells $500M stake

Manchester United (MANU +9.8% ) surges in early trade after English Premier League peer Manchester City agreed to sell a $500M stake to the Silver Lake P-E firm, valuing the soccer team at $4.8B (£3.7B).

Silver Lake is buying slightly more than 10% of City Football Group, which owns reigning EPL champions Manchester City and teams in the U.S., Australia and China.

Manchester United, Man City's top domestic rival, is majority owned by the American Glazer family and are valued at $2.8B.