Nov. 27, 2019
  • Bernstein (Market Perform rating, $20 target) calls HP's (NYSE:HPQ) earnings results "solid" with inline revenue and "modest upside" on gross margins and EPS.
  • Analyst Toni Sacconaghi: "While HPQ refused to discuss its purchase offer from Xerox on its earnings call, it appeared to signal strongly that it feels its best path is to go it alone."
  • The analyst thinks a levered combination with Xerox would be "meaningfully accretive to EPS and FCF."
  • Deutsche Bank (Hold) notes that the slight beat was driven by PCs, while supplies came inline.
  • The bank says HP "indicated that CPU constraints are likely to impact their business through early 2020, perhaps another 1 to 2 quarters."
  • HP shares are down 0.5% to $19.96.
