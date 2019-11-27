Stocks extend record highs in early trade

Stocks scratch out new record highs amid the release of stronger than forecast economic data; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Q3 GDP was revised higher to show growth of 2.1% vs. a previous reading of 1.9%, October durable goods orders rose 0.6% while economists expected a decline of 0.8%, and weekly jobless claims fell to 213K from 227K.

European bourses are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Deere ( -2.9% ) and Dell ( -5.4% ) are both sharply lower following quarterly earnings results and guidance.

Communication services ( +0.3% ), health care ( +0.3% ), financials ( +0.3% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while materials ( -0.4% ), industrials ( -0.3% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.61% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.40.