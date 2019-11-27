Stocks extend record highs in early trade

Stocks scratch out new record highs amid the release of stronger than forecast economic data; Dow flat, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.3%.
Q3 GDP was revised higher to show growth of 2.1% vs. a previous reading of 1.9%, October durable goods orders rose 0.6% while economists expected a decline of 0.8%, and weekly jobless claims fell to 213K from 227K.
European bourses are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5%, Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
In U.S. corporate news, Deere (-2.9%) and Dell (-5.4%) are both sharply lower following quarterly earnings results and guidance.
Communication services (+0.3%), health care (+0.3%), financials (+0.3%) and information technology (+0.3%) top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while materials (-0.4%), industrials (-0.3%) and real estate (-0.2%) lag.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.61% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.40.
WTI crude oil -0.1% to 58.38.
