Strong early read on holiday sales

Adobe Analytics forecasts holiday sales rose 15% from November 1 to November 26 in comparison to a year ago as a much higher percentage of shoppers took advantage of early deals.

"With the shorter shopping season and retailers starting their promotions earlier, Adobe is seeing holiday discounts already well underway even before Thanksgiving day," observes Adobe exec Jason Woosley.

The more crucial number will be the total holiday sales generated during November and December. Forecasts for the two-month period range from as low as 3.8% to as high as 5.0%. Last year, holiday sales were up a disappointing 2.1%.

One of the big trends to watch this year is the overall market share grabbed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) collectively. Many analysts see those three retailers taking more sales away mall chains.

