Daktronics slides 9% post Q2 results

Daktronics (DAKT -9.8% ) reported Q2 sales of $174.9M an increase of 1.3% Y/Y, with orders of $151.12M (-0.2% Y/Y).

Sales by business units: Commercial $39.65M (-13.9% Y/Y); Live Events $59.32M (+7.7% Y/Y); High School Park and Recreation $30.19M (-4.4% Y/Y); Transportation $20.33M (+12.5% Y/Y); and International $25.42M (+16.2% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 184 bps to 22.9%; and operating margin declined by 246 bps to 2.8%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $10.27M, compared to cash provided $22.56M a year ago. Free cash flow was negative $19.89M.

Product order backlog was at $182M, compared to $150M a year earlier.

