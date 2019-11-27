BAML positive on PVH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reiterates a Buy rating on PVH (PVH -1.5% ) on its view that sector consolidation could be in the mix and the company's improved margin story for 2020 is materializing.

"We think the baseline case for PVH, and other US apparel brands, is that North America wholesale stays challenged and consolidation continues. We think brands that are likely to succeed are investing in marketing and gaining share with younger consumers, like Calvin and Tommy. Sell-through trends are healthy for both brands and running on plan."

The firm's price objective of $110 on PVH is level with the average sell-side price target. The Quant Rating on PVH is less favorable, flashing Neutral due to low scores for growth and earnings revisions.