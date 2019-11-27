Luna Innovations names Gene Nestro as CFO

Luna Innovations (LUNA +0.5% ) announces the appointment of Gene Nestro as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2019. Mr. Nestro will succeed current CFO Dale Messick.

Most recently, Mr. Nestro was Vice President, Corporate Finance, at Cree, Inc. Prior to Cree, Mr. Nestro worked in senior finance positions at TE Connectivity, Arthur Anderson, LLP and Ernst & Young, LLP.

Luna reaffirms FY19 Outlook, with expected total revenues in the range of $69M to $70M; and Adj. EBITDA in the range of $8.2M to $8.6M.