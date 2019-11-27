Clovis Oncology continues to squeeze higher amid M&A hopes

Clovis Oncology (CLVS +13.6% ) is en route to its fifth straight big gain amid ongoing M&A chatter; shares have more than quadrupled since closing at $3.00 on Oct. 25.

CLVS has tumbled from more than $90 in mid-2017, but according to Motley Fool's Maxx Chatsko, the thinking is that the further the company's valuation sinks, the more attractive it may become to a potential buyer.

BioSci Capital Partners, writing on Seeking Alpha, points to fundamental developments, noting the company substantially reduced its high cash burn rate this quarter and Rubraca generated robust data for castration resistant prostate cancer with an associated BRCA1/2 mutation.