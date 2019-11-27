Alimentation Couche-Tard positive post Q2 results
Nov. 27, 2019 11:05 AM ETANCUFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF +1.9%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 6.9% Y/Y to $13.68B.
- Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.5B (+2.3% Y/Y), same-store merchandise revenues increased by 3.2% in the U.S., 3.3% in Europe and by 2.1% in Canada.
- Merchandise and service gross margin declined 40 bps in the U.S. to 33.9%, increased 20 bps in Europe at 41.3% and, in Canada, it declined 110 bps to 32.6%.
- Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.6% in the U.S. and by 0.2% in Canada, while it decreased by 0.6% in Europe.
- Adjusted leverage ratio continued to improve and reached 1.86:1 as at October 13, 2019.
- Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by US 6.41¢ per gallon in the U.S. to 28.29¢ per gallon, while it decreased by US 0.41¢ per liter in Europe to US 8.34¢ per liter, and by CA 0.53¢ per liter in Canada to CA 7.8¢ per liter.
- Return on capital employed at 13.9%, up 130 bps, driven by higher earnings before interests and taxes.
- Share repurchases totaled $126.5M during Q2 2020 and $172.7M since the inception of the program.
