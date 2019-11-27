ADI target raised as analysts see bottom

KeyBanc (Overweight rating, $130 price target) says the Analog Devices (ADI -0.9% ) earnings report was "disappointing," but the bank was encouraged by signs that Q1 FY20 "appears to be the bottom."

Jefferies (Buy) raises its target from $129 to $134, saying ADI should benefit from an inventory restock in 2020.

Raymond James (Outperform) moves from $120 to $130 and sees the lower Q1 estimates as "transitory." The firm expects numbers to move higher on inventory trends, wireless growth, "and enhanced margin leverage on lower costs."

ADI has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.