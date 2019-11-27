Foreign regulators raise scrutiny of Boeing's next jet - WSJ

European and Middle Eastern regulators will conduct independent certification reviews of Boeing's (BA -0.8% ) next new aircraft, WSJ reports, the latest example of eroding international confidence in the company and the Federal Aviation Administration in the wake of the 737 MAX grounding.

Certification of U.S.-built planes historically has received less foreign scrutiny, but the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the national regulator in the United Arab Emirates plan to separately scrutinize the certification process of the new 777X, according to the report.

Over the years, the EASA and the FAA have worked out procedures to rely extensively on each other to lead safety approvals of new aircraft, effectively deferring to the FAA the primary role of certifying jets made by Boeing; with rare exceptions, the FAA has long done the same for jets made by Airbus.

Breaking that practice, EASA now says that "following the lessons learned from the ongoing review of the 737 MAX, we have adjusted our level of involvement" in the 777X certification.