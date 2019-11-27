Lundin Mining sees increase in production in 2020

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF +0.2% ) forecasts an increase in production for 2020, with its copper output expected to rise by 20%, zinc production by 15% and nickel production forecast to increase by over 25%.

Expects copper production between 272,000 - 296,000 tonnes, due to higher grades at Candelaria and full-year contributions from Chapada, acquired in 2019.

Zinc production is forecast to increase to a range of 172,000 tonnes to 187,000 tonnes, climbing by a further 30% in 2021 as the Neves-Corvo zinc expansion project comes on line.

Lundin Mining’s capital expenditure guidance for 2020 is $620M