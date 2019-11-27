Orange union opposes potential Deutsche Telekom deal

The Orange (NYSE:ORAN) union CFE-CGC has come out against a potential merger of the company with Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY).

The union says that considering market capitalization, the deal would effectively be a takeover of Orange (which has substantial employee ownership, holding 5% of equity and 9% of voting rights).

Orange is also ahead of DT in its digital transformation, it says, and it's a protector of French sovereignty vs. a Deutsche Telekom that's under heavy U.S. influence.

Orange meanwhile has denied merger discussions with DT.