Orange union opposes potential Deutsche Telekom deal

The Orange (NYSE:ORAN) union CFE-CGC has come out against a potential merger of the company with Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY).
The union says that considering market capitalization, the deal would effectively be a takeover of Orange (which has substantial employee ownership, holding 5% of equity and 9% of voting rights).
Orange is also ahead of DT in its digital transformation, it says, and it's a protector of French sovereignty vs. a Deutsche Telekom that's under heavy U.S. influence.
Orange meanwhile has denied merger discussions with DT.
Currently, DT is up 1.4%; ORAN is down 0.2% on NYSE.
