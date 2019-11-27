Credit Suisse lifts price target on Goldman Sachs

Credit Suisse takes its first crack at estimates on Outperform-rated Goldman Sachs (GS -0.1% ) for 2021.

"We're establishing a 2021 estimate of $28.00 per share, with our forecast relying on moderating, but positive global GDP growth and progress related to the bank’s multiple strategic initiatives. Our estimate embeds 4% revenue growth with positive operating leverage, and the benefit of incremental capital efficiency (including a ~7% share count reduction)."

GS keeps an EPS estimate of $22.07 in place for 2019 and $25.00 for 2020. The firm thinks a strategic update by Goldman Sachs in January could be a near-term catalyst for shares. The firm ups its price target on Goldman Sachs to $255 vs. the sell-side average PT of $235.92.