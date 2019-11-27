Sasol pledges climate action but seeks balance with South African economy

Sasol (SSL -1.4% ) will provide more clarity on plans to reduce its impact on the environment when it releases its long-term strategy next year, CEO Fleetwood Grobler said at the company's annual general meeting.

South Africa's second biggest producer of greenhouse gases already pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10% by 2030 in its inaugural climate change report released this year.

While SSL acknowledges its impact on climate change, its actions need to be balanced with South Africa's inequality, poverty and unemployment levels in mind, Grobler said.

"No company can have a sustainable future without the support and sympathy of society," Grobler said. "This involves difficult questions of balance."