Telefónica launches five-point transformation plan

Telefónica's (TEF +1.2% ) board has approved a five-point action plan designed to catalyze the company's transformation and generate more than €2B in additional revenues.

It also says the moves (pushed by Chairman/CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete) should mean an increase of two percentage points in operating cash flow margin by 2022.

The five pillars of the plan? Focusing on key markets of Spain, Brazil, the UK and Germany; creating Telefónica Tech; creating Telefónica Infra; executing an operational spin-off of Hispanoamérica; and redefining the corporate center.

In "undoubtedly the most important" letter that he's written since becoming chairman, Álvarez-Pallete says "I'm talking about a new Telefónica. A company prepared for our next 100 years. A Telefónica committed to making our world more human and more sustainable."

Along with the other corporate shifts, the Executive Committee is changing. Mariano de Beer (chief commercial digital officer) and Bernardo Quinn (recently head of Hispam Sur) are leaving the committee for non-executive positions.