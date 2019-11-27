BASF in talks to sell construction chemicals unit to Lone Star - Reuters

P-E firm Lone Star has entered exclusive negotiations to buy BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY -0.6% ) construction chemicals business, as the German company seeks to focus on more profitable operations, Reuters reports.

Financial details of the potential deal have not emerged, but sources have said in the past that they expect the unit - the world's largest maker of additives for concrete - to be valued at ~€3B ($3.3B).

BASF CEO Martin Brudermueller said last month that he expected the signing of a deal before the end of this year.