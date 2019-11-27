Susquehanna confident on Caleres

  • Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Caleres (CAL -3.3%) after taking in the retailer's Q3 earnings report earlier this week.
  • "Famous Footwear results and positioning were better than expected and inventory levels are heading in the right direction. Brand Portfolio results disappointed, but current trends appear to be improving," writes analyst Sam Poser.
  • Looking ahead, Poser sees limited downside risk on Caleres and thinks the upside could rule if things go right in Q4 and into next year.
  • Susquehanna trims its price target by $1 to $25 vs. the sell-side average PT of $25.25 and 52-week trading range of $14.30 to $32.38.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.