Susquehanna confident on Caleres
Nov. 27, 2019 12:42 PM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)CALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Caleres (CAL -3.3%) after taking in the retailer's Q3 earnings report earlier this week.
- "Famous Footwear results and positioning were better than expected and inventory levels are heading in the right direction. Brand Portfolio results disappointed, but current trends appear to be improving," writes analyst Sam Poser.
- Looking ahead, Poser sees limited downside risk on Caleres and thinks the upside could rule if things go right in Q4 and into next year.
- Susquehanna trims its price target by $1 to $25 vs. the sell-side average PT of $25.25 and 52-week trading range of $14.30 to $32.38.