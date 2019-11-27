Loop raises Disney target, seeing streaming success

Loop Capital is the latest firm with positive words over Disney Plus streaming, giving Disney's (NYSE:DIS) price target a bump in the process.

The firm raised its target to $170 from $165 (near a Street high), now implying 12% upside.

Looking at progress so far, Disney's five-year target of 20M-30M domestic subscribers "appears to be quite conservative," says analyst Alan Gould. He sees more than $1B in revenue coming from the streaming service for fiscal 2020.