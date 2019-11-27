Onconova cut at Maxim, seeing another capital raise likely

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX +36.5% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim Group, which also removes its $2 price target, citing "a combination of the dilution associated with the recent equity offering, the distressed valuation of the company, cash runway and Nasdaq compliance status."

Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy questions whether the public offering will be enough to fund it until it can get data from its Inspire Phase 3 trial.

Shares are surging today but are still ~60% below the $0.40 closing price a week ago.

ONTX's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.