Rio Tinto, First Quantum in talks over Peru copper mine - FT
Nov. 27, 2019 2:13 PM ETFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF), RIORIO, FQVLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (RIO +0.1%) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -0.4%) have held early stage talks about a deal to develop La Granja, one of Peru's biggest untapped copper projects, Financial Times reports.
- First Quantum Chairman and CEO Philip Pascall declines to comment on the talks but says the company is looking for another project now that Cobre Panama, its big copper mine in Panama, is in production.
- Rio won the right to develop La Granja in 2005 but has not made a final investment decision; although the project has the potential to be one of the world's biggest copper mines, the deposit is rich in arsenic, so the material would need to be processed before being sent to smelters.