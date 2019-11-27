Texas chemical plant blast injures three, shuts waterway

An explosion at a Texas petrochemical plant injured three people and prompted the shutdown of the Sabine-Neches channel, which connects oil refineries and terminals in Beaumont and Port Arthur with the Gulf of Mexico.

This morning's blast involved a processing unit at TPC Group's facility at Port Neches, which reportedly is under a shelter-in-place order while a similar order for Orange County has been lifted.

The plant produces more than 900M lbs./year combined of butadiene, used to make rubber, and raffinate, used to make gasoline additive methyl tert-butyl ether, or MTBE.

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Beaumont refinery, BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) steam cracker in Port Arthur and Total's (NYSE:TOT) Port Arthur refinery have not been affected by the incident, according to representatives for the companies.

Update: A second explosion occurred at the Port Neches plant, more than 12 hours after the initial blast.