SoftBank joining work on fast maritime network

SoftBank (SFTBY +1.6% ) is taking part in a joint venture to build a fast maritime network paving the way to remote-controlled ships, Nikkei reports.

The project is led by e5 Lab, whose investors include Mitsui OSK (OTCPK:MSLOY), Asahi Tanker and Mitsubishi. The service will use a satellite constellation from OneWeb, about half-owned by SoftBank.

And OneWeb expects the network to deliver speeds of 400 Mbps, about 100 times faster than current maritime networks. Remote control of ships could halve crew requirements for many ships, in an industry facing worker shortages.