Amazon and eBay linked to mercury report

Amazon (AMZN +1.3% ) and eBay (EBAY +0.4% ) are reacting to reports that some of their skin lightening products contain mercury.

Amazon has reportedly removed skin lightening creams from its U.K. and U.S. websites due to the potential for mercury contamination and eBay is reviewing certain products on its platform.

Testing by the European Environmental Bureau revealed 95 of the 158 products purchased exceeded the legal limit of 1 ppm (part per million), with mercury levels ranging from 40 ppm to over 130K ppm.

BidorBuy, Lazada, Daraz, Flipkart and Jumia were also named in the report as having skin care products listed on their websites with mercury.