Neon Therapeutics downgraded at Wainwright on strategy shift

Neon Therapeutics (NTGN -7.1% ) extends yesterday's sharp losses after H.C. Wainwright piles on with a fresh downgrade to Neutral from Buy, citing the company's restructuring and strategic shift.

Neon announced last week plans to cut its workforce by 24% and cease funding additional research and development for its NEO-PV-01 and NEO-SV-01 cancer vaccine programs.

Morgan Stanley yesterday double downgraded shares to Underweight with a $1 price target, cut from $13, noting that NEO-PV-01 had been the company's lead product candidate and the newly prioritized neoantigen-targeted T-cell therapy platform is too early in development to value, given that Phase 1 data is not expected until 2021.