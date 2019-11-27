Twitter steps back on account-purging details

Twitter (TWTR +0.6% ) is clarifying an account-purging policy it announced yesterday by saying it will be limited to Europe for the moment.

The company said that as part of an effort to improve platform and conversational health, it would begin culling inactive accounts.

It has mailed users that have been inactive for six months or more that it will begin pulling accounts after Dec. 11 if they haven't been logged into. That announcement met with some controversy after users pointed out that could mean deleting accounts belonging to the deceased.

Twitter now says "This impacts accounts in the EU only, for now. We’ve always had an inactive account policy but we haven’t enforced it consistently. We’re starting with the EU in part due to local privacy regulations (eg, GDPR)."

As for the effect on accounts belong to the deceased, "this was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialize accounts."