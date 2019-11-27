Deere in the dumps as investors adjust for gloomy outlook

Deere (DE -4.2% ) bumps along at the bottom of today's S&P 500 listings after forecasting lower sales and profits next year, expecting U.S. farmers will remain reluctant to buy machinery after a disappointing harvest.

DE now sees FY 2020 net income of $2.7B-$3.1B, lower than this year and well below the analyst consensus estimate of $3.46B.

Analysts had been forecasting a slight uptick in sales next year, but the company expects a 5%‐10% decline in full-year equipment sales for its Agriculture & Turf segment, while sales in the Construction & Forestry segment look even worse with a 10%-15% drop.

One reason DE's lackluster guidance has slammed the stock is that the forecast was not accompanied by much detail on restructuring that the company had said would be forthcoming, writes Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland.

In the broader market, DE expects demand for agricultural equipment to drop 5% in the U.S. and Canada, while the European, South American and Asian markets remain flat - not as severe as the company's outlook for its own business, which Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann says likely reflects an expectation that dealers are still sitting on too much inventory and will work through that before placing new orders.