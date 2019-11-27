Cellcom swings to small loss despite higher Q3 revenue

  • Cellcom Israel (CEL -0.9%) boosted revenues slightly in its Q3 results, though it swung to a small loss overall.
  • Revenues grew 3.1% to 938M shekels (about $269M); service revenues rose just 1%, to 719M shekels (about $206M).
  • But operating income dropped to 32M shekels (down 20%), and that led to a net loss of 2M shekels vs. a year-ago gain of 1M shekels.
  • EBITDA rose 42% to 271M shekels (about $78M).
  • Net cash from operations was 273M shekels, up from 194M; free cash flow jumped to 234M shekels (about $67M) from year-ago 34M.
  • "In light of the continued fierce competition and low price levels in the Israeli telecommunications market, this quarter we announced the adoption of a restructuring plan in order to strengthen the company and better address the market conditions," says CEO Nir Sztern.
  • Earnings call transcript
  • Press release
