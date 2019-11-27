Axon gets two-notch downgrade at Raymond James after recent run-up

Axon (AAXN -1.9% ) slides from YTD highs after Raymond James double downgrades shares to Market Perform from Strong Buy, saying the stock's "unsustainable energetic move higher" this month cannot be reconciled with fundamentals of the business.

Ray Jay analyst Brian Gesuale notes the stock has rallied ~50% in the last three weeks, some of which can be chalked up to short covering and a technical breakout.

But Gesuale says it is hard to know when those catalysts will run their course and the stock's positive momentum will reverse.

AAXN's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating both are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.