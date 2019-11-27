Alberta to maintain oil output levels in wake of rail strike

Alberta's government says it will leave its oil production quotas unchanged in January at 3.81M bbl/day, after several consecutive months of easing quotas.

The provincial government says it is standing pat because of any lingering consequences after oil shipping was delayed by the CN Rail strike and the temporary shutdown of the Keystone pipeline following a leak in North Dakota.

The curtailment program, which began in January 2019, was intended to expire at the end of this year but the new government extended it through 2020 while gradually increasing the amount that can be produced; the quotas now affect only the top 16 producers.

