Stocks extend records, helped by solid economic data

The stock market posted another small gain but also another record high in light pre-holiday trading, as stronger than forecast data pointed to a U.S. economy on solid footing.

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in Q3, instead of slowing as initially reported, and durable goods orders rose rather than declined as economists had expected.

Meanwhile, the Fed's latest Beige Book showed the economy expanding modestly between October and mid-November.

As for the latest trade headlines, Pres. Trump said the U.S. and China are in the "final throes of a very important deal."

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were winners, led by consumer discretionary (+0.8%), while the industrials group (-0.2%) was today's lone loser, dragged down by weakness in Boeing and Deere.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower note, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields up 3 bps each to 1.62% and 1.77%, respectively.

WTI January crude oil fell 0.5% to settle at $58.11/bbl.