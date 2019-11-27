AirPods could face holiday shortage - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods could face a holiday shortage due to a "surge of demand."

Ives estimates Apple could ship 65M AirPods in 2019 and 85-90M units next year.

Ives: "While AirPods today are on a trajectory to represent ~4%+ of overall revenues, this product category continues to speak to the unparalleled flywheel" of having more than 900M iPhones and 1.4B active devices.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating and $325 price target on Apple.

Related: Earlier today, Nikkei supply chain sources said Apple was doubling its AirPods Pro orders to its supply chain in China.