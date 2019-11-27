Quotient -13.4% as it terminates Ortho-Clinical deal

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is 13.4% lower postmarket after noting in an SEC filing that it has terminated a distribution and supply agreement with Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (a significant customer of Quotient's conventional reagent business) covering its MosaiQ Microarrays in certain markets.

Quotient had noted in its quarterly report that it notified Ortho of material breaches of their deal, and gave the company 60 days to cure the breaches. Ortho disagreed that it had breached its agreement.

So Quotient has given notice that it's terminated the deal, which will be effective on Dec. 27.

Ortho has since initiated arbitration and filed a federal lawsuit looking to enjoin the termination.