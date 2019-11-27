S&P makes index moves for Viacom/CBS deal; WRB -1.7%, JOE +2.7%

The upcoming re-merger of Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and CBS is set to kick off rippling changes to the S&P indexes.

S&P says that W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is set to make a move up to the S&P 500 to replace Viacom. WRB is down 1.7% after hours.

Taking WRB's place in the MidCap 400 is RLI.

And RLI will be replaced in the SmallCap 600 by St. Joe (NYSE:JOE); JOE is up 2.7% after hours.

After CBS acquires Viacom, the combined company will be called ViacomCBS and trade on Nasdaq under the VIAC ticker.

The index moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, Dec. 5.