Contrarian Jones seeking more gas assets for Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources (CRK +2% ) majority owner Jerry Jones says he is hunting for even more acreage at Louisiana's out-of-favor Haynesville shale gas play, calling it the best bet for low-cost hydrocarbons.

"My immediate plan is to continue to aggregate long-term reserves to have the most efficient source of natural gas," Jones tells Bloomberg.

Haynesville values are down due to a nationwide natural gas glut, and the 53 rigs drilling wells there has dropped by more than two-thirds from early 2011.

While rival gas drillers such as Chesapeake Energy have sought to pump more oil, CRK has pursued a contrarian course, shifting deeper into gas by reducing crude to just 9% of production in 2018 from 39% in 2014.

Despite his disappointment with the Dallas Cowboys football season so far, he says "I have no plans to sell the Cowboys and I have no plans to sell Comstock."