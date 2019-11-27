GE's CFO pick could hint at willingness to hire new auditor - WSJ

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) decision this week to appoint an outsider as its new CFO is rekindling speculation over whether the company will end its audit relationship with KPMG that goes back more than a century, WSJ says in its CFO Journal.

GE announced on Monday that it was bringing in Carolina Dybeck Happe from shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, and she would join another outsider in GE's C-suite: CEO Larry Culp, who came over from Danaher to take the top job last year.

A new auditor would add credibility to GE's efforts to uphold agreements with regulators, says Blair analyst Nick Heymann, speculating the company could name a new auditor as early as March, after GE reports annual earnings.

"They do want a break from the past," RBC Capital's Deane Dray says, "and what clearer message is there than to make a change to the auditor?"

But a change is not a certainty, as GE has conflicts of interest with the other Big Four audit firms: PwC handles GE's tax work, Ernst & Young is a major lobbyist for GE in Washington, and Deloitte provides certain non-audit services for the company.