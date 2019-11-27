PG&E subject to California's inverse condemnation, judge rules

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Montali ruled today that PG&E (NYSE:PCG) can be held strictly liable for damage caused by its power lines under California's doctrine of inverse condemnation, which holds utilities strictly liable for covering the costs of fires linked to their equipment regardless of whether they were negligent.

PG&E had argued it should not be subject to the rule because it is owned by investors, not the state government, through which it sought to limit the amount it owes for homes and businesses destroyed by the fires.

The decision is a win for wildfire victims, who could have found it much more difficult to secure the billions of dollars they seek if the judge sided with the company.