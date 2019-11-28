Risk aversion returns after Hong Kong move

Following another round of record highs on Wednesday, U.S. futures fell back 0.3% and Asian shares declined, as Hong Kong tensions spoiled the festive trading mood.

President Trump signed into law Congressional legislation supporting the city's anti-government protesters, prompting Beijing to say it would take "firm counter measures" and attempts to interfere were doomed to fail.

While the statement stopped short of any immediate retaliatory action, the steps could potentially derail recent Sino-U.S. trade progress if things escalate.

Shanghai -0.6% ; Hang Seng -0.2% ; Nikkei 225 -0.1%

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK