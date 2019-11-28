Central banks explore climate change economics

Calling it a "mission critical priority," Christine Lagarde is pushing for climate change to be part of the ECB's purpose, in the first comprehensive review of the bank since 2003.

Pushback? Some eurozone central bankers argue that climate action should be left to the EU's national governments to handle through fiscal policy, not monetary policy.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Fed convened the U.S. central bank's first-ever conference on the "Economics of Climate Change," discussing the concept of a "green interest rate."