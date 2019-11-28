DOJ ends wireless collusion investigation

The Justice Department has spent two years looking into whether AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and a trade association known as GSMA colluded over eSIM, which lets people remotely switch wireless providers without having to insert a new SIM card into a device.

At the heart of the probe was whether the nation's largest wireless carriers, working with the standards body, used the technology to unfairly maintain their dominance.

The DOJ dropped its investigation after the parties agreed to change how they determine standards for eSIM, reducing competition concerns, while GSMA said the results had turned up no wrongdoing.