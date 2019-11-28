Sterling boosted by Tory poll lead

The Tories are on course to win a majority of 68 seats in parliament at the Dec. 12 election, according to the latest YouGov poll.

That's not only big enough to ensure the passage of Boris Johnson's EU Withdrawal Bill, but also arguably big enough for him to face down hardline Brexiteers.

The pound hit a six-month high against the euro on the news, but failed to make fresh highs against the dollar, where it remains capped below $1.30.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR