Vancouver cracks down on plastic straws, bags

Vancouver will outlaw the use of plastic straws and bags from April next year, making it the first major Canadian city to enact such a far-reaching ban.

Earlier efforts saw Montreal issue a narrower plastic bag ban in 2018, while grocery chain Sobeys has said it will eliminate all plastic bags from its stores.

Going nationwide, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans in June to prohibit some single-use plastics such as straws, bags and cutlery by early 2021.

Related tickers: DOW, LYB, XOM, E, CVX, OTCQX:BASFY, OTC:LNXSY, OTCPK:HENKY