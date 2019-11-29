Russia hints at no change to oil quotas

Putting pressure on OPEC+ to avoid a major policy shift, Russian oil companies have proposed not to change their output quotas as part of the current global supply cut deal.

Non-OPEC oil producers and OPEC nations are due to discuss the agreement on Dec. 5-6, after curbing output to support prices for the last three years.

"We see limited scope for a new round of cuts, in light of uneven compliance and diminishing returns," Fitch Solutions added in a note.

Crude futures -0.2% to $58.04/bbl.

