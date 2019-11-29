Black Friday puts retail stocks in focus

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is here and 165.3M Americans are planning to shop or are considering shopping during the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Strong numbers could suggest a profitable shopping season ahead amid concerns over the health of the economy.

From a market perspective, history suggests this is a very good time for retail stocks. Since 2007, the week before Black Friday to a week after, the sector usually gains 5% .

