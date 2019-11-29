Futures inch down before holiday-shortened session

While it's not a Thanksgiving hangover, Wall Street futures are pointing to declines of 0.2% ahead of today's holiday-shortened trading session.

Sentiment that propelled stocks to several rounds of record highs is under pressure from a human rights dispute in Hong Kong that could upend progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

President Trump has signed into law Congressional legislation supporting the city's anti-government protesters, prompting Beijing to say it would take "firm counter measures" and attempts to interfere were doomed to fail.