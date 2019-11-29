Daimler joins peers in cutting jobs

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) says it plans to cut thousands of jobs over the next few years in a large cost-cutting initiative that has been worked out with labor unions. The job eliminations are expected to eventually rise to 10K.

The German automaker will rely on natural fluctuation and part-time retirement packages to reduce its workforce.

"The automotive industry is in the middle of the biggest transformation in its history," notes Daimler on the development.

Audi and BMW recently announced labor deals aimed at cutting costs.