Can-Fite +40% premarket on 9M results

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) 9M results: Revenues: $1.8M (-48.6%).

Net loss: ($7.8M) (-151.6%); loss/share: ($0.11) (-37.5%); Quick Assets: ($4.7M) (-30.6%).

Corporate update: Reached an agreement with FDA on Phase III liver cancer study design. The study is expected to begin in H2 2020.

Initiated compassionate use program in Israel.

Signed new distribution deal for Piclidenoson in South Korea received an upfront payment of $750,000.

Entered into strategic agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.

Shares are up 40% premarket.

