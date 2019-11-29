RBC bullish on OVID's 2020 catalysts
Nov. 29, 2019 7:27 AM ETOvid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)OVIDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams sees a favorable risk-reward for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) heading into next year.
- The key data catalysts will be for lead programs OV101 and soticlestat.
- Data for OV101 for FXS should report in Q1, and the pivotal Phase 3 trial for Angelman's Syndrome will report in mid-2020. Abrahams says "there are underappreciated signals of efficacy" for the latter indication that could provide a "low regulatory bar" for the disease.
- The analyst thinks OV101 could generate $450M+ in "peak annual out-year revenue if successful." For soticlestat, he sees a near $400M out-year sales opportunity for refractory epilepsies.
- RBC maintains an Outperform rating and $12 price target. OVID has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.
- OVID shares are up 4.3% pre-market to $3.88.