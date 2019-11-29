Credit Suisse increases price target of Allstate

Credit Suisse lifts estimates on Allstate (NYSE:ALL) after factoring in the company's Q3 earnings report. 2019 EPS of $10.10 is now anticipated vs. $9.47 prior view and 2020 EPS of $10.38 seen vs. $9.83 prior.

"Our higher 2020 estimates are driven by stronger P&C and Allstate Financial (life/annuity/benefits) earnings. In P&C, our updated forecasts call for a lower expense ratio (60 bps below our prior forecast) and slightly stronger premium growth, partially offset by a higher underlying loss ratio. In Allstate Financial, we model in an ~1 pt reduction in claims/benefit expenses."

The firm hikes its price target on Allstate to $102 from $96, but keeps an Underperform rating due to risks such as competition and accident/severity trends.