Berkshire Hathaway was other Tech Data bidder

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B) was the undisclosed competing bidder for Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD), according to CNBC sources.
On Wednesday, Tech Data agreed to be purchased by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for $145/share. Apollo raised its bid from $135/share after TECD received a competing offer.
Last week, Warren Buffett said he bid $140/share for Tech Data. He doesn't intend to make a higher offer.
As part of the original deal with Apollo, Tech Data's go-shop period expires on December 9.
TECD shares are up 11.9% pre-market to $144.30.
