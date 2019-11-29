Berkshire Hathaway was other Tech Data bidder

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B) was the undisclosed competing bidder for Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD), according to CNBC sources.

On Wednesday, Tech Data agreed to be purchased by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for $145/share. Apollo raised its bid from $135/share after TECD received a competing offer.

Last week, Warren Buffett said he bid $140/share for Tech Data. He doesn't intend to make a higher offer.

As part of the original deal with Apollo, Tech Data's go-shop period expires on December 9.